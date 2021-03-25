.
.
.
.
Language

Two Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir as militants attack patrol

India’s security force personnel stand guard at the site of an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers by suspected militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
India’s security force personnel stand guard at the site of an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers by suspected militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Two Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir as militants attack patrol

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Srinagar, India

Published: Updated:

Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol on Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said.

Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. He described it as a “hit-and-run attack.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers began searching in the area for the attackers.

The soldiers were part of one among multiple patrols guarding a crucial highway where hundreds of security vehicles pass every day.

No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Read more:

Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir, talks with India

Arrival of “sticky bombs” in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells

India, Pakistan agree to halt firing along disputed Kashmir border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More