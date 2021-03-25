US, Europe to cooperate on China dialog, Russia’s challenging behavior: statement

The US and Europe have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialog on China and work together to address Russia’s “challenging behavior,” according to a statement Wednesday from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry,” the statement said. Among other issues the two ministers discussed during their meeting in Brussels were cooperation on climate action, coronavirus vaccines, Iran and Turkey.

Read more:

Asia accelerates AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, as trust plunges in Europe

Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses - French Foreign Minister

US, Europe, NATO stepping up cooperation to counter ‘aggressive’ China