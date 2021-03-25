US President Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he expected to run for reelection in 2024 in his first press conference since taking office over two months ago.

“My plan is to run for reelection,” Biden said, adding that he expected Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate because “she’s doing a great job.”

But Biden said he was a firm believer in fate and said a lot could happen in the next four years. Asked if he expected to run against former President Donald Trump, Biden said: “I don’t even think about it. I have no idea.”

Biden, 78, is the oldest president to serve.

Throughout his first press conference, Biden took several jabs at his predecessor and blamed him for most of the country’s current problems.

Foreign policy

On Afghanistan, Biden said he imagined the US would be out of Afghanistan by next. However, he provided ambiguous answers when asked if the US would follow through on plans to withdraw its troops by the May 1 deadline in the deal reached under the Trump administration.

As for China, Biden criticized Beijing for violating international laws for fair trade.