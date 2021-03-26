.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey criticizes EU summit demands but says progress possible

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen on a screen as he gestures during a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen on a screen as he gestures during a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey criticizes EU summit demands but says progress possible

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Turkey on Thursday criticized an EU summit that issued demands of Ankara in exchange for further cooperation, but pledged to respond to gestures from Brussels with “positive steps.”

“Even though the need for a positive agenda was stressed, it was found that the report was written from a unilateral point of view and under the influence of narrow-minded allegations from a few member countries,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said, however, that it would respond with positive steps to EU moves “in the direction of our common interests.”

European Union leaders agreed at their video summit that they are ready to boost cooperation with Turkey if a “current de-escalation is sustained” following a spike in tensions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Relations with Ankara were on the table as the bloc plots a way forward after ties suffered last year over Turkey’s gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

The summit conclusions said the EU “is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest” and leaders could take further decisions in June.

But that was only “provided that the current de-escalation is sustained and that Turkey engages constructively.”

The bloc has been encouraged by the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and by plans to restart UN peace efforts for divided EU member state Cyprus.

But there are major concerns over Ankara’s recent moves to shut down an opposition party and its departure from a treaty on violence against women.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal issues apology Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal issues apology
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms
Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More