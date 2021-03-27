.
At least four killed in overnight firing by security forces in Myanmar’s Yangon

Protesters run during a crackdown on anti-coup protests at Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)

Reuters

Security forces opened fire at a crowd protesting outside a police station in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in the early hours of Saturday and at least four people were killed, Myanmar Now reported.

The news portal said at least 10 people were injured in the incident in the Dala suburb of the city.

