At least four killed in overnight firing by security forces in Myanmar’s Yangon

Security forces opened fire at a crowd protesting outside a police station in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in the early hours of Saturday and at least four people were killed, Myanmar Now reported.

The news portal said at least 10 people were injured in the incident in the Dala suburb of the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

Myanmar sees more protests as World Bank warns of economic slump

Myanmar’s security forces killed over 300 people since coup: Data

US to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown: Sources