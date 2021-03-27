.
US Afghanistan envoy departs for Turkey, region to push for end to conflict

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. (File photo: AFP)
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Washington 

The US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the US State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country.

The State Department said in a statement that Khalilzad began the trip on Thursday.

“He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace,” the State Department said, referring to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

