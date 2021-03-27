US Afghanistan envoy departs for Turkey, region to push for end to conflict

The US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the US State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country.



The State Department said in a statement that Khalilzad began the trip on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace,” the State Department said, referring to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Read more:

US promises to protect women’s rights in Afghanistan

Taliban threatens to resume fighting in Afghanistan if troops do not withdraw

Taliban slams Afghan president Ghani’s proposal for new elections