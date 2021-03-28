Explosion rocks church in Indonesia: Police

An explosion occurred outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, police said.

News footage showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Indonesia expects slowdown in vaccination as India delays AstraZeneca shipments

Indonesia floats idea of Garuda-shaped palace as it revives capital city relocation