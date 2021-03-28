US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington was “horrified” by the killings carried out by Myanmar’s security forces, blasting “the military’s reign of terror.”

“We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few,” Blinken said in a tweet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The courageous people of Burma reject the military’s reign of terror.”

As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup.

The online news site Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.