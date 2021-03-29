EU presidents to meet Erdogan in Turkey on April 6, spokesperson says

The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on April 6, an EU spokesperson said on Monday, in the latest sign of improving ties.

The EU did not give further details of the trip by Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. But the visit is part of a relaunch of relations approved by EU leaders last week after Turkey moved to calm a dispute over hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, an EU candidate country, has not held a formal summit with EU leaders since May 2018, when Erdogan met the previous Council and Commission chiefs, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite Turkey’s decision to withdraw from a convention protecting women from violence and a deterioration in human rights, the EU says it is willing to work toward expanding trade.

Both sides also aim to agree billions of euros in fresh EU support for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Read more:

Turkey should ‘urgently’ resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

Turkey criticizes EU summit demands but says progress possible

Greece, Cyprus want ‘credible implementation’ of EU dual-track approach to Turkey