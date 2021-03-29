.
.
.
.
Language

EU presidents to meet Erdogan in Turkey on April 6, spokesperson says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel give a presser at the end of a video conference meeting of the members of the European Council focused on the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, in Brussels, on January 21, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Charles Michel give a presser at the end of a video conference meeting of the members of the European Council in Brussels, on January 21, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP)

EU presidents to meet Erdogan in Turkey on April 6, spokesperson says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on April 6, an EU spokesperson said on Monday, in the latest sign of improving ties.

The EU did not give further details of the trip by Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. But the visit is part of a relaunch of relations approved by EU leaders last week after Turkey moved to calm a dispute over hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, an EU candidate country, has not held a formal summit with EU leaders since May 2018, when Erdogan met the previous Council and Commission chiefs, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite Turkey’s decision to withdraw from a convention protecting women from violence and a deterioration in human rights, the EU says it is willing to work toward expanding trade.

Both sides also aim to agree billions of euros in fresh EU support for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Read more:

Turkey should ‘urgently’ resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

Turkey criticizes EU summit demands but says progress possible

Greece, Cyprus want ‘credible implementation’ of EU dual-track approach to Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar

Top Content

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah
President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More