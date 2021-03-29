.
.
.
.
Language

Gunmen kill elected local body official, policeman in Kashmir attack

Indian police officers carry the body of their colleague, who was killed along with another policeman in an attack by suspected militants on the previous day, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Indian police officers carry the body of their colleague, who was killed along with another policeman in an attack by suspected militants on the previous day, during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Gunmen kill elected local body official, policeman in Kashmir attack

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Srinagar, India

Published: Updated:

Gunmen killed an official of India’s ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police officer Amritpal Singh said militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councilors. A councilor and a police official were killed and another councilor was wounded, he said.

Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and searched for the attackers.

The dead councilor was a member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Read more:

Arrival of “sticky bombs” in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells

Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir, talks with India

India, Pakistan agree to halt firing along disputed Kashmir border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official

Top Content

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah
President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More