Russia ‘very concerned’ over Myanmar civilian casualties

A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar March 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Agencies

Russia said on Monday it was concerned about violence against civilians in Myanmar after at least 107 people, including children, were killed by security forces.

“We are very concerned by the growing number of civilian casualties,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was developing ties with Myanmar but did not condone the violence.

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule.

After the bloodiest day since last month’s military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said.

