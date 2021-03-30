Japan, Indonesia ministers pledge tighter military cooperation

Japan and Indonesia’s ministers of defense and foreign affairs pledged on Tuesday to tighten their military ties in the face of an assertive China as the two countries hold talks in Tokyo.



“It’s getting hard to take for granted the premises that have been supporting peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at the start of the meetings.

“Today, I would like to hold talks to boost our broad-ranging cooperation to higher levels,” he added.

