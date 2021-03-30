.
.
.
.
Language

Japan, Indonesia ministers pledge tighter military cooperation

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga poses with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during a courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga poses with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during a courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Japan, Indonesia ministers pledge tighter military cooperation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan and Indonesia’s ministers of defense and foreign affairs pledged on Tuesday to tighten their military ties in the face of an assertive China as the two countries hold talks in Tokyo.

“It’s getting hard to take for granted the premises that have been supporting peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at the start of the meetings.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Today, I would like to hold talks to boost our broad-ranging cooperation to higher levels,” he added.

Read more:

No compensation claims over stuck container ship in Suez Canal, claims Japanese owner

North Korean leader's sister slams South Korea's Moon for criticizing missile test

Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict
My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More