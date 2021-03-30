.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines says dismayed at ‘excessive and needless’ violence by Myanmar’s military

Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Philippines says dismayed at ‘excessive and needless’ violence by Myanmar’s military

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Manila

Published: Updated:

The Philippines on Tuesday said it was “profoundly dismayed” at what it called excessive, needless and disproportionate force by Myanmar’s military against civilians and called on its junta to desist from lethal force against demonstrators.

In one of the strongest statements yet by one of Myanmar’s neighbors about the weekend of bloodshed, the Philippines’ foreign ministry said it supports a path to a “fuller” democracy for Myanmar, starting with the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected civilian leaders.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters stage ‘garbage strike’

Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border

Russia ‘very concerned’ over Myanmar civilian casualties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict
My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination My friend Lokman Slim: No one has answered for his assassination

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More