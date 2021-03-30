.
.
.
.
Language

Women the majority in Spanish cabinet after reshuffle

In this handout picture made available by La Moncloa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a press conference at La Moncloa palace in Madrid to announce his cabinet reshuffle on March 30, 2021. (AFP)
In this handout picture made available by La Moncloa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a press conference at La Moncloa palace in Madrid to announce his cabinet reshuffle on March 30, 2021. (AFP)

Women the majority in Spanish cabinet after reshuffle

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reshuffled his government Tuesday, in a move that will see the majority of government posts handed to women.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cabinet is now composed of 12 women and 10 men, with the four key posts of deputy premier held by women.

Spain was the “only country in the world” to have a cabinet dominated by women, Sanchez said.

Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the far-left Podemos party, was replaced as vice president by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, also from Podemos.

Iglesias has quit the government to run for the post of Madrid’s regional chief. He posted a short video message on his Twitter account, vowing to continue to work where he felt he “could be of most use”.

Sanchez told journalists the reshuffle maintained the coalition deal he had with Podemos under which they held one deputy premier post.

The alliance between the Sanchez’s socialists and Podemos has been fraught with tension in recent weeks, notably as a result of the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel over the contents of his lyrics.

Podemos, the junior partner in the government, has condemned his imprisonment, citing free speech concerns.

Read more:

Spain’s prime minister unveils plan to boost economic ties with Africa

Spain to lift UK entry restrictions on March 30

Spain administered all vaccines from AstraZeneca batch: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More