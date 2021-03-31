.
.
.
.
Language

Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a visit to Pratt Industries plant opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in the US on September 22, 2019. (AFP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a visit to Pratt Industries plant opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in the US on September 22, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

Followed Unfollow

The Assocociated Press, Wellington, New Zealand

Published: Updated:

Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the US as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities.

Citing the “changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Morrison said it would spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge ten-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

“Creating our own sovereign capability on Australian soil is essential to keep Australians safe,” Morrison said.

Australia is part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, along with the US, Canada, Britain and New Zealand.

“We will work closely with the US on this important initiative to ensure that we understand how our enterprise can best support both Australia’s needs and the growing needs of our most important military partner,” Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.

He said building weapons in Australia would not only enhance its capabilities but would also ensure the nation had sufficient for combat operations if there was any disruption to global supply chains.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an independent think tank, has estimated that Australia will spend AU$100 billion over the next 20 years on buying missiles and guided weapons.

Read more:

Australia suspends defense program in Myanmar, redirects aid

As China tensions rise, Australia boosts defense spending, capability in Indo-Pacific

Australia’s Queensland warns of more COVID-19 cases, Easter travel plans in disarray

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More