.
.
.
.
Language

Capitol police officers sue Trump for inciting violent Jan. 6 riots 

Supporters of President Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. (Reuters)

Capitol police officers sue Trump for inciting violent Jan. 6 riots 

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Two Capitol Police officers sued former US president Donald Trump Tuesday for inciting the January 6 insurrection that left dozens of their fellow officers injured and one dead.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said they suffered “physical and emotional injuries” in the riot they said was fomented by Trump when he was in his final weeks as president and refusing to accept his election defeat.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The insurrectionists were spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months in getting his followers to believe his false allegation that he was about to be forced out of the White House because of massive election fraud,” they said in the suit filed in federal court in Washington.

“The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them.”

A supporter of President Donald Trump confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington. (Reuters)
A supporter of President Donald Trump confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington. (Reuters)

Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the Capitol police force, said he incurred injuries to his head and back and suffers emotionally from the event.

The African-American officer said he was subjected to racist attacks during the assault on Congress from the Trump supporters.

Hemby, an 11-year officer, has hand and knee injuries after being crushed against Capitol building doors, and was sprayed in his face and on his body by chemical sprays in the attack.

“Officer Hemby normally has a calm demeanor but has struggled to manage the emotional fallout from being relentlessly attacked,” the suit says.

The lawsuit compiles numerous instances in which it says Trump encouraged the insurrection.

It accuses Trump of directing and abetting assault and battery and emotional distress, incitement to riot, and violating public safety statutes.

The officers asked the court for compensatory damages of a minimum of $75,000 each and an unstated amount in punitive damages.

Read more:

Finding ways around social media ban, Trump finds alternatives to make voice heard

US Capitol Police investigate 35 officers for their role in the January 6 riot

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by right wing militia linked to Capitol breach

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president At least 45 people dead in stampede during tribute for Tanzania’s late president
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More