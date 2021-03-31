.
UK calls Russia’s actions ‘malign’ in Italy spy row: Raab

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (Reuters)

Agencies

Britain on Wednesday said it “stands in solidarity” with Italy over its expulsion of two Russian officials accused over a spy scandal, calling Moscow’s actions “malign and destabilizing”.

“The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposing and taking action against Russia’s malign and destabilizing activity that is designed to undermine our NATO ally,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter.

A Russian army official and an Italian navy captain have been arrested on suspicion of spying, the Carabinieri police said on Wednesday.

“Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, immediately after the transfer of a document by the Italian officer in exchange for a sum of money,” the police said in a statement.

