US calls on China to use its influence for Myanmar military coup accountability

Protesters run during a crackdown of an anti-coup protests at Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

The US continues to call on China to use its influence to hold to account those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar, the State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment at a regular news briefing.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps toward democracy.

