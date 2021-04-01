.
Afghan officials say gunmen killed policewoman on way to work

Afghan police officers inspect the site after a car bomb blast in Herat province, Afghanistan March 13, 2021.REUTERS/Jalil Ahmad
Afghan police officers inspect the site after a car bomb blast in Herat province, Afghanistan March 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

The Associated Press, Kabul, Afghanistan

Attackers gunned down a policewoman on Thursday in eastern Afghanistan as she was headed to work, provincial officials said, the latest targeted killing in the war-torn country.

Provincial police spokesman Fared Khan said the officer shot in the city of Jalalabad was wounded but later died at the hospital. Two suspects have been arrested by police.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.

The attack comes three days after another incident in Jalalabad in which three women working to administer polio vaccines in the city were killed.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Jalalabad, but eastern Afghanistan has witnessed an increase of attacks by ISIS.

Earlier last month, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of another three women who worked for a local radio and TV station, also in Jalalabad.

Many other attacks have gone unclaimed. The government blames most on a resurgent Taliban, who today hold sway over nearly half the country. The Taliban, in turn, deny any role in some of the attacks and blame the government.

