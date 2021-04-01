.
.
.
.
Language

Four people, including child killed in US shooting: California authorities

Snow covers the San Gabriel Mountains behind the downtown skyline after a series of storms Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (File photo: AP)
Snow covers the San Gabriel Mountains behind the downtown skyline after a series of storms Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (File photo: AP)

Four people, including child killed in US shooting: California authorities

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Los Angeles

Published: Updated:

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Read more:

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar

US Defense linguist charged for transmitting classified information to Hezbollah

Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early    Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early   
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More