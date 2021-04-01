US warns Moscow against ‘intimidating’ Ukraine by troop buildup at border

The United States on Thursday warned Russia against "intimidating" Ukraine, which said that Moscow has been building up troops on its border.

“We’re absolutely concerned by recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“What we would object to are aggressive actions that have an intent of intimidating, of threatening, our partner Ukraine.”

