Fire kills three in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees sift through rubble at the site where their shelter has been burned down following a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Rohingya refugees sift through rubble at the site where their shelter has been burned down following a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. (File photo"Reuters)

Fire kills three in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

The Associated Press, Bangladesh

A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.

Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees were asleep.

Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.

It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

