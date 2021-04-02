.
.
.
.
Language

Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats

Migrants from sub-saharan African countries on a dinghy are towed by a rescue boat as they try to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Migrants from sub-saharan African countries on a dinghy are towed by a rescue boat as they try to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Greece accuses Turkey of trying to provoke it with migrant boats

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Greece accused Turkey on Friday of trying to provoke it by attempting to push boats carrying migrants into Greek waters.

Greece and Turkey disagree on a range of issues, including energy resources in the Mediterranean, and tensions between the NATO allies rose last year when thousands of asylum-seekers in Turkey tried to storm the Greek land border.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the Greek coastguard had reported multiple incidents on Friday of the Turkish coastguard and navy accompanying migrant boats "to the border of Europe, in an effort to provoke an escalation" with Greece.

"It is beyond doubt that these migrants departed Turkish shores, and given the fact they were supported by Turkey, were not at risk," Mitarachi said in a recorded statement.

"We call on Turkey to stand down and stop this unwarranted provocation."

The Turkish foreign ministry said it was not aware of the incident while the defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkey has also accused Greece of "harassing" its vessels in the eastern Mediterranean and of taking "provocative actions".

The Greek coastguard said that in one incident a boat carrying migrants tried to enter Greek territorial waters on Friday accompanied by a Turkish coastguard vessel. In another, two Turkish vessels tried to push a dingy with migrants into Greek waters.

In a third incident off the island of Lesbos, a Turkish coastguard vessel entered Greek territorial waters and harassed a Greek patrol boat, it said.

Nearly a million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, crossed to Greece from Turkey on boats in 2015 at the start of Europe's migration crisis. A year later, the EU struck a deal with Ankara to stem the flow and numbers fell dramatically.

Mitarachi called on Turkey to "live up to" its commitments under the deal.

Read more:

Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey should ‘urgently’ resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

Turkey, Greece exchange words as three migrants found dead in waters off Aegean coast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Top Content

AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens AUB shifts approach, will bring $100 mln from funds abroad as Lebanon crisis deepens
‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach ‘Angriest octopus’ lashes out at geologist on Western Australia beach
Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More