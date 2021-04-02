.
.
.
.
Taiwan train de-rails, many feared dead

This picture taken on October 28, 2019 shows tourists walking on a suspension bridge in Shihfen waterfall zone as a train driven pass in Pingxi district in New Taipei City. (File photo: AFP)
This picture taken on October 28, 2019 shows tourists walking on a suspension bridge in Shihfen waterfall zone as a train driven pass in Pingxi district in New Taipei City. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Taipei

A train de-railed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, with at least four people feared dead so far and more than 20 injured, the fire department said.

The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

At least four people are believed dead, and three people with serious injuries have been sent to hospital and around 20 with light injuries are waiting to go to hospital, it said.

The train was carrying around 350 people, and rescue efforts are ongoing, the department said.

