Taiwan train de-rails, many feared dead

A train de-railed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, with at least four people feared dead so far and more than 20 injured, the fire department said.

The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

At least four people are believed dead, and three people with serious injuries have been sent to hospital and around 20 with light injuries are waiting to go to hospital, it said.

The train was carrying around 350 people, and rescue efforts are ongoing, the department said.

