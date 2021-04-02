.
UN says four peacekeepers killed by insurgents in north Mali attack

UN peacekeepers stand guard in the northern town of Kouroume, Mali, May 13, 2015.(File Photo: Reuters)
UN peacekeepers stand guard in the northern town of Kouroume, Mali. (File Photo: Reuters)

UN says four peacekeepers killed by insurgents in north Mali attack

Reuters, Bamako

Published: Updated:

The United Nations mission in Mali said on Friday that four peacekeepers were killed and several others injured in an attack on its base in the northern town of Aguelhok.

Peacekeepers repelled the attack on the camp that was carried out by several “heavily armed terrorists,” a UN mission statement said, adding that the attackers suffered heavy losses including several deaths. Islamist insurgents are active in northern Mali.

“A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers dead and wounded. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded,” the statement said.

Read more: Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group claims killings of French soldiers in Mali

