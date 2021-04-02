US Capitol on lockdown after suspect rams vehicle into two police officers

The US Capitol was locked down Friday after an individual rammed their vehicle into a security barrier and hit two police officers.

US Capitol Police tweeted that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.” The police officers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was arrested, the Capitol Police said.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

A security official told The Associated Press that the suspect was in critical condition after being shot. Videos from the Capitol showed a heavy security presence on the scene, and a helicopter was recorded flying close to the complex.

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

A Bloomberg reporter said the suspect had a knife in their hand after getting out of the vehicle.

