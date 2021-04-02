.
US Capitol on lockdown after suspect rams vehicle into two police officers

Police and fire officials stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill April 2, 2021. (AP)
Breaking News

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The US Capitol was locked down Friday after an individual rammed their vehicle into a security barrier and hit two police officers.

US Capitol Police tweeted that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.” The police officers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was arrested, the Capitol Police said.

A security official told The Associated Press that the suspect was in critical condition after being shot. Videos from the Capitol showed a heavy security presence on the scene, and a helicopter was recorded flying close to the complex.

A Bloomberg reporter said the suspect had a knife in their hand after getting out of the vehicle.

- Developing

