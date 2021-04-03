.
.
.
.
Language

Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. March 31,2021. (Reuters)
Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. March 31,2021. (Reuters)

Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state, authorities said.

After the March 25 event, a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of rocket in a private field, The Tri-City Herald reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The approximately 5-foot (1.5-meter) composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch (10.16-centimeter) dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. No one was hurt, he said.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

The farmer, who authorities said didn't want to be identified, suspected the debris may have come from the rocket and left a message with the sheriff’s office over the weekend, Foreman said. Deputies responded Monday and contacted SpaceX officials. SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it, Foreman said.

The Falcon 9 is a reusable two-stage rocket designed by SpaceX to transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website. It says there have been 111 launches and 71 landings.

Read more:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after declaring successful landing

SpaceX starship SN11 prototype rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet
Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police
Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16 Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16
Iraq judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s trial dies of COVID-19 Iraq judge who presided over Saddam Hussein’s trial dies of COVID-19

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More