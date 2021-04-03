.
.
.
.
Language

Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan. (Reuters)
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan. (Reuters)

Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Hualien

Published: Updated:

Taiwanese prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident in which at least 50 people died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crash, Taiwan’s worst rail accident in seven decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site. The manager of the construction site is suspected of having failed to engage the brake properly.

The train was carrying almost 500 people on its way from Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, to Taitung on the east coast, when it derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.

Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors office, told reporters late on Friday an arrest warrant had been sought and that was now was being handled by the court system.

“To preserve relevant evidence, we have several groups of prosecutors at the scene and are searching the necessary places,” she said.

Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train, which was relatively undamaged having come to a stop outside the tunnel, down the track and away from the site of a accident.

The more heavily damaged sections of the train are still mangled inside the tunnel.

President Tsai Ing-wen is due in Hualien on Saturday to visit survivors, her office said. The government has also declared flags should be flown at half mast for three days in a show of mourning.

The accident happened at the start of a long holiday weekend and the train was packed with tourists and people going home.

Read more:

Taiwan train de-rails, 36 people killed , at least 72 injured

Egypt arrests eight over fatal train crash: Prosecutor

Egypt building collapse death doll climbs to 25

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance Life after ISIS: Haunted by their experience, former militia plead for second chance
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout

Top Content

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’ Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’
Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months Saudi Arabia records 728 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily toll in seven months
Iran’s Zarif under fire for silencing critics, journalists in Clubhouse room Iran’s Zarif under fire for silencing critics, journalists in Clubhouse room
Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet
Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police
Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16 Germany’s Lufthansa to resume Frankfurt-Tehran flights from April 16

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More