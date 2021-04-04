Biden’s top adviser says infrastructure proposal will foster job growth

President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said on Sunday that the goal of the administration’s infrastructure proposal is investment that will foster job growth in both the short- and long-term.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“What our plan says is, ‘let’s keep the economy going, let’s see more job creation’ - that’s a really good thing for the economy,” White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“But let’s also think for the longer term, about where those investments that we can make that will really drive, not just more job growth but better job growth, not just job growth in the short term but job growth for long term, by investing in our infrastructure, by investing in our research and development, in a way that we haven’t since the 1960s,” he said.

Read more:

One of US President Biden’s dogs leaves poo in White House Diplomatic Reception Room

Biden to propose increasing corporate tax from 21 pct to 28 pct

Biden revokes US sanctions, visa restrictions on ICC chief and staff