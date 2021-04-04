.
.
.
.
Language

Brazil environment minister seeks $1 bln in foreign aid to curb Amazon deforestation

2021-04-04T152318Z_99182915_RC23PM9KFH7V_RTRMADP_3_BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT
An aerial view shows a tree at the center of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Brazil environment minister seeks $1 bln in foreign aid to curb Amazon deforestation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Brazil’s environment minister wants $1 billion in foreign aid from countries including the US to help reduce deforestation in the Amazon between 30 percent and 40 percent, according to an interview published on Saturday in newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo.

“The plan is $1 billion over 12 months,” the minister, Ricardo Salles, told the newspaper. “If those resources were available to be used in that way (to fight deforestation), we can commit to a reduction of between 30 percent and 40 percent in 12 months.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Brazil has been widely criticized for its failure to curb deforestation in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said he prefers to exploit the economic resources of the rainforest rather than protect it, and has sent troops to try to handle the problem with little success.

A third of the money would be used to fund actions to combat deforestation directly, Salles said, while the remaining two thirds would be used for economic development, to give people who have benefited from the rainforest alternative opportunities.

He added that he had asked the US for money and had also asked Norway “if they wanted to collaborate.”

The military would remain in charge, Salles said, because it is cheaper to pay their daily rates than to hire full-time staffers at the environmental agency Ibama. The agency has suffered budget cuts under Bolsonaro.

“If we don’t get the money, we will do the best we can with our resources, but I cannot commit to a specific percentage of (deforestation) reduction,” Salles said.

Read more:

Brazil's foreign, defense ministers resign on same day in setback for Bolsonaro

Brazil president Bolsonaro names new top diplomat amid Cabinet shake-up

Brazil hopes veterinary facilities can help increase COVID-19 vaccine output

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display
VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More