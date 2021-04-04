.
.
.
.
Language

Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides in Indonesia, neighboring East Timor

The aftermath of a flash flood in the village of Lamanele on East Flores, where at least 23 people were killed and two missing after early morning flash floods. (AFP)
The aftermath of a flash flood in the village of Lamanele on East Flores, where at least 23 people were killed and two missing after early morning flash floods. (AFP)

Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides in Indonesia, neighboring East Timor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jakarta 

Published: Updated:

Flash floods unleashed by torrential heavy rains early on Sunday killed 23 people on Indonesia’s island of Flores, injuring nine while five went missing, as the tiny neighboring nation of East Timor reported eight deaths.

At least 49 families were hit on Flores in the east of Indonesia’s sprawling archipelago, said Raditya Jati, a spokesman for disaster management agency BNPB.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Dozens of houses were buried in mud in Lamanele village... residents’ houses (were) washed away by the flood,” Raditya said in a statement, referring to the eastern part of the island.

A bridge collapsed on the island of Adonara further east, where rescuers were battling heavy rain, strong wind and waves, he added.

In neighboring East Timor, eight people were killed in a landslide on the outskirts of the capital, Dili, state news agency Tatoli said.

“We are currently focusing on elderly victims, children and pregnant women to be taken to a safe place,” it quoted Joaquim Gusmao, the state secretary for civil protection, as saying.

A two-year-old child was among the victims, a Reuters witness said. Civil protection officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Power supplies were cut and the presidential palace was flooded as heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Dili since late on Saturday.

Social media posts showed collapsed buildings and vehicles submerged by flash floods.

More bitter weather threatens.

Indonesia’s weather agency said a tropical cyclone nearing the Savu Straits, between the southern part of Nusa Tenggara province and East Timor’s north coast, could be packing yet rain, waves and winds.

Read more:

Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

Indonesian president warns of forest fire risks, hot spots detected

Five people confirmed dead after Indonesia floods

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More