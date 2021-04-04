.
.
.
.
Language

Kosovo parliament elects law professor Vjosa Osmani as president

Newly elected President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani delivers a speech during a parliament session in Pristina on April 4, 2021. (Armend Nimani/AFP)
Newly elected President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani delivers a speech during a parliament session in Pristina on April 4, 2021. (Armend Nimani/AFP)

Kosovo parliament elects law professor Vjosa Osmani as president

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

MPs elected Kosovo’s most popular politician Vjosa Osmani as president on Sunday, overcoming an opposition boycott that had kept parliament short of a quorum one day earlier.

The 38-year-old law professor, one of the standard bearers of a younger political generation determined to fight corruption, received 71 votes from among the 82 lawmakers present, meaning she is “elected President of the Republic,” speaker Glauk Konjufca said.

Osmani was backed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his leftist movement Vetevendosje which claimed more than 50 percent of the vote in a general election in February.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Sunday win followed a stalemate that had prevented her from being elected late Saturday.

Osmani stood in as president for several months for Hashim Thaci, a former guerilla leader who was charged last November with war crimes.

In addition to economic problems and social tension that remains following its war with Serbia in the 1990s, Kosovo has struggled to stem the coronavirus which has killed 1,900 people.

Read more:

Palestinians condemn Kosovo for opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo president ex-guerilla leader Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crimes charges

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display Art Dubai wraps up after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, Saudi artists on full display
VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More