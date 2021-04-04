.
Maoist attack leaves 22 Indian security members dead: Official

Members of Indian security forces carry the coffin of one of their colleague, who died following a gun battle with Maoist rebels, which left twenty-two members of Indian security forces killed and 30 others wounded, at the Central Reserve Police Force's Jagdalpur camp in Bijapur district of India's Chhattisgarh state on April 4, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, one of the bloodiest attack by the extreme left-wing insurgent groups this year, officials said on Sunday.

Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation.

“We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Moaist fighters,” said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

