.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar anti-coup protesters launch Easter-themed ‘egg strike’

aster eggs are painted with slogans from the protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar April 3, 2021 in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media. (Reuters)
Easter eggs are painted with slogans from the protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar April 3, 2021 in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media. (Reuters)
Protests

Myanmar anti-coup protesters launch Easter-themed ‘egg strike’

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Yangon, Myanmar

Published: Updated:

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar, adept at finding themes to tie together protests nationwide, took to the streets on Sunday holding painted eggs in a nod to Easter.

In the biggest city of Yangon, one group marched through the Insein district chanting and singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan “Spring Revolution.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Many of the eggs also bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance to the Feb. 1 coup.

In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, protesters gathered at dawn on motorbikes to shout their defiance of the power grab that overthrew the democratically elected government.

Myanmar’s military has violently cracked down on protesters and others in opposition, with the latest civilian death toll since the coup at 557, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. More than 2,750 have been detained or sentenced, the group said.

Sunday’s so-called “Easter Egg Strike” follows other themed days. They included a “Flower Strike,” in which protesters laid flowers in public places to honor those killed by security forces, and a “Silent Strike,” in which people across the country left the streets deserted.

Security forces continued to spread fear among ordinary citizens. Overnight, a resident of Yangon recorded video of a group of soldiers and police using sling shots to fire stones at the windows of homes, breaking the night’s silence. At other times, soldiers and police keep up their intimidation at night with raids on neighborhoods, during which they shout abuse, shoot at random, make arrests and vandalize property.

On Saturday, police opened fire killing several protesters in Monywa in central Myanmar and elsewhere.

With most of the internet access cut or severely restricted by the junta, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people in Myanmar to get images of their plight to the outside world.

After weeks of overnight internet cutoffs, the military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiberoptic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — remained blocked on Sunday.

Read more:

India halts deportation of 16-year-old Rohingya girl to Myanmar at last minute

China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases; outbreak partially linked to Myanmar

Myanmar’s civilian death toll mounts amid military crackdown, protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees VICE Media opens office in Riyadh; Amazon hires over 1,000 new employees
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video

Top Content

Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout LinkedIn giving staff one week off for well-being, to avoid burnout
International reactions to security developments in Jordan International reactions to security developments in Jordan
Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures Beach partygoers in Spain’s Barcelona defy COVID-19 measures

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More