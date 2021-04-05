Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he has temperature and cough

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that he had a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a bad cough, and that three out of fifteen inmates in his prison unit had been hospitalized with suspected tuberculosis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, has separately complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine.

Read more:

Thousands of young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

Russia’s Putin signs law allowing him to run for two additional terms: RIA

Russia probes reported killing of five-year-old child in Ukraine attack