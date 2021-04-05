.
More than 70 dead, dozens missing in Indonesia, East Timor flash floods: Officials

An elderly villager and her grandson stand in floodwaters in front of their damaged home in the village of Haitimuk in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. (File photo: AFP)
An elderly villager and her grandson stand in floodwaters in front of their damaged home in the village of Haitimuk in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. (File photo: AFP)

More than 70 dead, dozens missing in Indonesia, East Timor flash floods: Officials

AFP, Jarkarta

More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighboring East Timor, officials said Monday.

“There are 55 dead, but this number is very dynamic and will definitely change, while some 42 people are still missing,” Indonesia disaster management agency spokesman Raditya Djati told broadcaster MetroTV.

At least 16 people had also died in East Timor, said an official in the tiny half-island nation that lies between Indonesia and Australia.

Floods sparked by torrential rain wreaked havoc and destruction on islands stretching from Flores in Indonesia to East Timor, sending thousands fleeing into shelters.

The deluge and subsequent landslides caused dams to overflow, submerging thousands of houses and leaving rescue workers struggling to reach trapped survivors.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Southeast Asian archipelago during the rainy season.

