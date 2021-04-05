.
.
.
.
Language

Russia probes reported killing of five-year-old child in Ukraine attack

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. (Reuters/Serhiy Takhmazov)

Russia probes reported killing of five-year-old child in Ukraine attack

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Moscow said Monday it was probing the death of a five-year-old child allegedly killed by Kiev forces in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.

Over the past week, fears have mounted of an escalation of a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled separatists since 2014.

Ukraine last week said Russia has been building up a military presence on the border, and US forces in Europe raised their alert status following “recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.”

On Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the Ukrainian army had once again breached a ceasefire on Friday and attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Oleksandrivske in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using heavy armament and drones.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As a result of an explosion, a five-year-old child was killed while his 66-year-old grandmother was injured, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old resident of the village of Mykolaivka in the separatist-held Lugansk People’s Republic was wounded in an explosion, investigators said.

Investigators said they launched criminal probes and accused Ukraine of violating a ceasefire agreement and legislation aiming to protect civilians in time of war.

A report by the DPR’s news agency did not provide any images of the aftermath of the attack allegedly carried out in Oleksandrivske, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the frontline.

The claim could not be independently verified and both international monitors and the Ukrainian defense ministry did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said he saw no reason to doubt the reported death of the five-year-old even though the Kremlin did not have “verified information” on the subject.

“Of course, it would be hard to imagine that they would use a child’s death to spread fake news,” Peskov told reporters.

He once again accused Kiev of violating peace agreements and called the deaths and injuries of civilians “the bitter consequences” of a conflict that has so far remained unresolved.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin signs law allowing him to run for two additional terms: RIA

Russia says military moves near Ukraine purely defensive, as NATO rebukes Moscow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More