US has asked Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border amid a build-up

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 3, 2021. (Reuters)

US has asked Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border amid a build-up

Reuters

The US has asked Moscow to explain “provocations” on the border with Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the US would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.

