US has asked Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border amid a build-up
The US has asked Moscow to explain “provocations” on the border with Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the US would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.
