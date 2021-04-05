US has asked Russia to explain 'provocations' on Ukraine border amid a build-up

The US has asked Moscow to explain “provocations” on the border with Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday, amid a Russian military build-up.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the US would be concerned by any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine whether it occurred within Russian territory or within Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine says joint military drills with NATO troops to begin in few months’ time

EU has ‘severe concern’ over Russian troop movements near Ukraine

Russia probes reported killing of five-year-old child in Ukraine attack