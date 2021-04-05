US looking into reports of massacres in Ethiopia’s Tigray region: State Dept

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday the US was “gravely concerned” about violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and was looking into reports of massacres there.

Price welcomed statements that Eritrean troops would withdraw from Tigray and said a withdrawal would be an important step forward in de-escalation in the region.

