.
.
.
.
Language

China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs

This photograph taken on May 27, 2019 shows health officials spraying disinfectant on a dead pig at a farm in Hanoi before burying it in an isolated quarantined pit to stop the spread of African Swine Fever. (File photo: AFP)
This photograph taken on May 27, 2019 shows health officials spraying disinfectant on a dead pig at a farm in Hanoi before burying it in an isolated quarantined pit to stop the spread of African Swine Fever. (File photo: AFP)

China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China reported an outbreak of African swine fever in Xinjiang region, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak occurred on a farm of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps with 599 pigs.

Thirty-three pigs were infected and six died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement. It added that the remaining live pigs in the affected area were culled.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A wave of African swine fever outbreaks this year has wiped out at least 20 percent of the breeding herd in northern China, industry sources and analysts said, exceeding expected losses and raising fears about the potential for further impact in the south.

Millions of pigs have been culled as African Swine Fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. (File photo: AFP)
Millions of pigs have been culled as African Swine Fever cuts through China and beyond, devastating global food chains with pork prices expected to soar from the wet markets of Hong Kong to American dinner tables. (File photo: AFP)

The estimates point to the extent of the disease's resurgence in the first quarter of 2021 after more than a year of declining outbreaks, heralding a significant setback to China's efforts to replenish its hog herds after African swine fever reached the country in August 2018 and wiped out 50% of the country's pigs within a year.

The virus' impact slowed by late 2019 as pig numbers fell and large producers learned to minimise its spread by removing infected pigs from herds early, a process the industry calls "tooth extraction."

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports  Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports 
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More