.
.
.
.
Language

Death toll from days of clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur climbs to 50, say medics

Protesters attend a rally calling for a stop to killing in Darfur and stability for peace, next to a building in front of Ministry of Justice in Khartoum, Sudan. (File photo: Reuters)
Protesters attend a rally calling for a stop to killing in Darfur and stability for peace, next to a building in front of Ministry of Justice in Khartoum, Sudan. (File photo: Reuters)

Death toll from days of clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur climbs to 50, say medics

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

The death toll from days of tribal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur has risen to 50, with 132 wounded, the West Darfur State Doctors’ Committee said on Tuesday.

The government declared a state of emergency in the state on Monday after three days of clashes in El Geneina, the state capital. The United Nations said on Monday that at least 40 people had been killed and 58 injured.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bloodshed is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers.

Residents and an internal UN security bulletin seen by Reuters reported the use of heavy weaponry and rocket-propelled grenades, with pictures and videos from residents showing plumes of smoke rising from El Geneina neighborhoods.

In January, at least 129 people were killed and 108,000 people remain displaced after similar clashes in El Geneina between members of the Masalit and Arab tribes.

Military reinforcements that had been brought into the city had since largely withdrawn, residents told Reuters.

There have been bouts of bloodshed in Darfur since conflict broke out in 2003 when the government of Omar al-Bashir armed militias to help repress a revolt.

Brokering lasting peace there and in other parts of Sudan has been one of the main challenges facing the authorities since the overthrow of Bashir in April 2019.

Read more: Eighteen dead as violence escalates in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Top Content
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More