.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia, East Timor flash flood death toll surges past 150: Officials

An elderly villager and her grandson stand in floodwaters in front of their damaged home in the village of Haitimuk in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. (File photo: AFP)
An elderly villager and her grandson stand in floodwaters in front of their damaged home in the village of Haitimuk in East Flores on April 4, 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor. (File photo: AFP)

Indonesia, East Timor flash flood death toll surges past 150: Officials

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Jakarta

Published: Updated:

At least 157 people have been killed in Indonesia and neighboring East Timor with dozens more still missing after a tropical cyclone battered the Southeast Asian nations, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Tuesday.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency said it had recorded 130 deaths in a cluster of remote islands near East Timor, where another 27 have been officially listed as dead.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Floods sparked by torrential rain wreaked havoc and destruction on islands stretching from Flores in Indonesia to East Timor, sending thousands fleeing into shelters.

The deluge and subsequent landslides caused dams to overflow, submerging thousands of houses and leaving rescue workers struggling to reach trapped survivors.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Southeast Asian archipelago during the rainy season.

Read more:

Rescue hindered by distance, damages as more rain falls in Indonesia

More than 70 dead, dozens missing in Indonesia, East Timor flash floods: Officials

Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides in Indonesia, neighboring East Timor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports  Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports 
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More