Indonesia revises down cyclone death toll to 86

Damaged houses are seen at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 4, 2021 in this photo distributed by Antara Foto. (Reuters)
AFP, Jakarta

Indonesia’s disaster agency Tuesday revised down its death toll from cyclone-sparked flooding and landslides to 86 from a previous 130, citing miscommunication with local agencies.

“From 11 districts affected by the tropical cyclone, our data showed 84 people died” in the province of East Nusa Tenggara alone, said agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

There were two additional deaths in another region, bringing the confirmed toll in Indonesia to 86, while the number missing moved above 100.

