.
.
.
.
Language

White House not anticipating taking actions against Iran amid nuclear negotiations

US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

White House not anticipating taking actions against Iran amid nuclear negotiations

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden’s administration is not anticipating taking any actions against Iran during ongoing negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“We are not anticipating taking any steps at this moment. We will allow the negotiations to continue,” she said in response to a question on whether the White House’s position remained one of no lifting sanctions until Iran complies with nuclear restrictions under the deal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran and the US began indirect talks through European intermediaries in Vienna on Tuesday to revive the deal that Iran agreed in 2015 with six world powers - the United States, France, Britain, Russia, Germany and China.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday Tehran wants Washington to lift all sanctions against it in “one step” to revive the deal.

“They (Americans) have left the JCPOA, and they have imposed sanctions. So obviously if they want to come back, they will have to lift all those sanctions, all together, in one step,” Araqchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Press TV.

Read more:

Iran wants US to lift all sanctions in ‘one step’ to revive the nuclear deal: Araqchi

World powers, Iran, US launch indirect talks to revive nuclear deal

Factbox: Indirect US-Iran talks aim to chart way back to 2015 nuclear deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home
Iran wants US to lift all sanctions in ‘one step’ to revive the nuclear deal: Araqchi Iran wants US to lift all sanctions in ‘one step’ to revive the nuclear deal: Araqchi
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More