White House not anticipating taking actions against Iran amid nuclear negotiations

US President Joe Biden’s administration is not anticipating taking any actions against Iran during ongoing negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“We are not anticipating taking any steps at this moment. We will allow the negotiations to continue,” she said in response to a question on whether the White House’s position remained one of no lifting sanctions until Iran complies with nuclear restrictions under the deal.

Iran and the US began indirect talks through European intermediaries in Vienna on Tuesday to revive the deal that Iran agreed in 2015 with six world powers - the United States, France, Britain, Russia, Germany and China.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday Tehran wants Washington to lift all sanctions against it in “one step” to revive the deal.

“They (Americans) have left the JCPOA, and they have imposed sanctions. So obviously if they want to come back, they will have to lift all those sanctions, all together, in one step,” Araqchi, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Press TV.

