White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO as a member and that the Biden administration has been discussing that aspiration with the country.

“We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make,” Psaki said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the alliance, after Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Tuesday to support Kyiv’s aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, the president’s office said.

Zelenskiy earlier urged NATO to lay out a path for Ukraine to join, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.

Read more:

US asks Russia to explain ‘provocations’ on Ukraine border amid troop build-up

Ukraine urges NATO to send ‘real signal’ to Russia

Ukraine’s President asks Canada PM for support in path towards NATO membership