White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO

Servicemen take part in the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region, Ukraine September 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Servicemen take part in the Rapid Trident – 2020 international military exercises in Lviv Region, Ukraine September 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

White House says Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO

Reuters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO as a member and that the Biden administration has been discussing that aspiration with the country.

“We are strong supporters of them, we are engaged with them… but that is a decision for NATO to make,” Psaki said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the alliance, after Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Tuesday to support Kyiv’s aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, the president’s office said.

Zelenskiy earlier urged NATO to lay out a path for Ukraine to join, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.

