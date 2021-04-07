Lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Navalny say his health deteriorating: Interfax

Lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has gone on a hunger strike, said on Wednesday his health is deteriorating, Interfax news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced the hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain.

Interfax quoted his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, who visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony, as saying Navalny had been diagnosed with hernias in his spine.

Read more:

Russian police step up security at prison holding Navalny ahead of protest

US sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning as Biden toughens stance

Explainer: Who is arrested Putin critic Alexei Navalny?