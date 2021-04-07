.
.
.
.
Mozambique seeks limited foreign support to help tackle insurgency: President Nyusi

Security officials stand guard as people wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba, Mozambique, on April 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Security officials stand guard as people wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by ISIS-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba, Mozambique, on April 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Mozambique seeks limited foreign support to help tackle insurgency: President Nyusi

Reuters, Johannesburg

Published: Updated:

Mozambique has told the international community what support it needs to deal with an ISIS-linked insurgency, but for reasons of sovereignty it will tackle some aspects of the problem unassisted, its president said on Wednesday.

Filipe Nyusi was speaking two weeks after an attack by insurgents on the coastal town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth tens of billions of dollars that are meant to transform the southern African country’s economy.

Southern African bloc SADC is holdings meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to consider a regional response to the insurgency, while the United States already has a small special forces team in Mozambique on a training mission.

The government has said dozens died in the latest assault, and aid groups believe tens of thousands were displaced. French energy major Total withdrew all staff from its Afungi site outside Palma when the militants appeared to be approaching, but the army has since said the town is secure.

“We know in which areas we need support and which areas are up to us, Mozambicans, to solve,” Nyusi said in an address broadcast on state broadcaster TVM that did not specify what issues he would seek international help for.

“Those who arrive from abroad will not replace us, they will support us. This is not about pride, it’s about sovereignty.”

No war could be won “if it isn’t clear from the beginning what can be done by the country itself and what can be done by allies,” he added.

ISIS-linked insurgents have been increasingly active in the Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located since 2017, although it is unclear whether they have a unified aim.

Reuters has not been able to verify accounts about the attack on Palma independently, as most means of communication with the town were cut off after it began.

Read more: UN appeals for $254 million in aid for Mozambique conflict victims

