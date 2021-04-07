.
Pilot dies as Turkish aerobatic jet crashes during training

A member of the Turkish army aerobatic demonstration team, known as the Turkish Stars, performs during the 91st anniversary celebrations of the creation of the Turkish Republic in Ankara, Turkey. (File photo: AP)
A member of the Turkish army aerobatic demonstration team, known as the Turkish Stars, performs during the 91st anniversary celebrations of the creation of the Turkish Republic in Ankara, Turkey. (File photo: AP)

The Associated Press, Ankara, Turkey

Published: Updated:

A Turkish Air Force aerobatic jet crashed in central Turkey on Wednesday, killing its pilot, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The NF-5-type jet belonging to the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, went down during training, near the town of Karatay, in the central province of Konya. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the ministry said.

Addressing members of his ruling party shortly after the crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was deeply saddened by the news and led a brief, silent prayer for the deceased pilot.

The crash left debris scattered across an empty field.

Television footage showed authorities inspecting the site, surrounded by firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles.

