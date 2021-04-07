.
.
.
.
Language

Police station attacked, prisoners freed in southeast Nigeria, a day after jailbreak

A photograph of the attacked jail in Nigeria's Imo State. (@govofimostate via Twitter)
A photograph of the attacked jail in Nigeria's Imo State. (@govofimostate via Twitter)

Police station attacked, prisoners freed in southeast Nigeria, a day after jailbreak

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Lagos

Published: Updated:

Gunmen stormed a police station in southeast Nigeria and freed prisoners, a day after the restive region was hit by a prison breakout blamed on separatists, police and local media said on Wednesday.

The police station in the town of Ehime Mbano in Imo state was set ablaze on Tuesday after it was raided by gunmen, police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I can confirm to you that another police facility was attacked by bandits,” Ikeokwu told AFP.

He said three vehicles were burned, but did not say if there were casualties.

Local media said some detainees were freed by the gunmen.

Southeast Nigeria has seen an upsurge in attacks targeting security forces in violence that officials blame on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group seeking independence of the indigenous Igbo people.

The attack came a day after a prison and the police headquarters in Imo’s state capital Owerri were attacked and 1,844 inmates freed.

The armed forces said Wednesday a joint operation was underway in the volatile region “to flush out the miscreants.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the state on Tuesday to assess the damage in Owerri.

“Anyone who perpetrates violence does not represent the progressive-mindedness of the good people of this state and this zone,” Osinbajo said.

“And I call on all of us to come together to resist any attempt to turn the progress and peace that this zone is set to experience to conflict and disruption.”

IPOB has denied the accusations but the police declared a clampdown on the group.

Calls for a separate state of Biafra in the south are a sensitive subject in Nigeria, after a unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 sparked a brutal 30-month civil war.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More