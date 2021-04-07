.
.
.
.
Language

Russia relaxes house arrest for brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny: Monitor

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny supporters protest his arrest in Moscow. (Reuters)
A file photo shows supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny protest his arrest in Moscow. (Reuters)

Russia relaxes house arrest for brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny: Monitor

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Russian court on Wednesday eased the terms of house arrest for the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as several of his allies, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Oleg Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Lyudmila Shtein and Konstantin Yankauskas were initially put under house arrest for flouting COVID-19 restrictions over a protest in January during a broad crackdown on his allies.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The TASS news agency said the Moscow court has instead banned them from leaving their houses from 8 pm until 6 am.

Meanwhile, Lawyers for jailed Navalny, who has gone on a hunger strike, said on Wednesday his health is deteriorating, Interfax news agency reported.

Read more:

Russian police step up security at prison holding Navalny ahead of protest

Russia drops threat to block Twitter after content deemed offensive is removed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More