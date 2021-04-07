Russia relaxes house arrest for brother of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny: Monitor

A Russian court on Wednesday eased the terms of house arrest for the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as several of his allies, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Oleg Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Lyudmila Shtein and Konstantin Yankauskas were initially put under house arrest for flouting COVID-19 restrictions over a protest in January during a broad crackdown on his allies.

The TASS news agency said the Moscow court has instead banned them from leaving their houses from 8 pm until 6 am.

Meanwhile, Lawyers for jailed Navalny, who has gone on a hunger strike, said on Wednesday his health is deteriorating, Interfax news agency reported.

